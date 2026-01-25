Basic amenities lacking in Palacode gram panchayat, residents seek district administration's intervention

DHARMAPURI: Upset with the lack of basic amenities such as proper sanitation facilities and water supply and unresolved road works, residents of Palacode gram panchayat have urged the district administration to intervene, also flagged the lack of access to the special officer appointed to oversee these issues.
It has been over a year since the rural local body was dissolved, and a special officer was appointed by the Dharmapuri district administration to oversee administration, accounts and continuity of services in the rural local bodies. With summer approaching, the residents of Palacode have raised concerns about the lack of services in local bodies, including water supply, roads, drainage and sanitation.
Speaking to TNIE, S Vetrivel from Palacode said, "At present, we are not able to even bring our problems to the attention of the special officer. The panchayat secretary is refusing to share the contact number of the officers involved in the administration of the gram panchayats. The notice boards in the gram panchayat still house the numbers of previous ward members and village presidents. We hope the administration can ensure the special officer's numbers are put up in all gram panchayat offices."
R Senthil, a farmer from Semmanahalli, said, "All villages have been affected by sanitation issues, particularly household waste collection which has resulted in the accumulation of garbage piles across the entire block. If we raise the concern with the panchayat office, they are directing us to contact the special officer but are unwilling to share the contact details. With summer fast approaching, we urge that at least the drinking water issues are resolved.”
When TNIE reached out to officials in the Dharmapuri district administration, they said, "During the appointment of the special officers, the details of the representatives had been published in newspapers, and notices had been put up in all panchayat offices. If required, we would again put up notices or paint the special officers' numbers in the panchayats."