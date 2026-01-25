Basic amenities lacking in Palacode gram panchayat, residents seek district administration's intervention

DHARMAPURI: Upset with the lack of basic amenities such as proper sanitation facilities and water supply and unresolved road works, residents of Palacode gram panchayat have urged the district administration to intervene, also flagged the lack of access to the special officer appointed to oversee these issues.

It has been over a year since the rural local body was dissolved, and a special officer was appointed by the Dharmapuri district administration to oversee administration, accounts and continuity of services in the rural local bodies. With summer approaching, the residents of Palacode have raised concerns about the lack of services in local bodies, including water supply, roads, drainage and sanitation.

Speaking to TNIE, S Vetrivel from Palacode said, "At present, we are not able to even bring our problems to the attention of the special officer. The panchayat secretary is refusing to share the contact number of the officers involved in the administration of the gram panchayats. The notice boards in the gram panchayat still house the numbers of previous ward members and village presidents. We hope the administration can ensure the special officer's numbers are put up in all gram panchayat offices."