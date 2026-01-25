Co-op amendment bill returned by governor RN Ravi readopted

CHENNAI: The state Assembly on Saturday readopted the Tamil Nadu Co-operative Societies (Amendment) Bill, 2024, which was adopted originally on December 10, 2024, and returned by Governor RN Ravi on July 16, 2025, citing certain objections. The re-adopted bill will be sent to the governor for assent.
The bill sought to empower the registrar of Cooperative Societies (RCS) to immediately suspend the governing board of the societies involved in financial irregularities or other malpractices, and also empower the authorities to appoint an interim administrator.
The governor returned the bill on June 16, 2025. In his letter to the Assembly speaker, the governor had cited procedural suppression of legislative history, lack of legal coherence, violation of natural justice, constitutional concerns over cooperative autonomy, and unjustified expansion of regulatory powers. Ravi had said the 2024 bill is substantially a repeat of L.A. Bill No. 34 of 2020. However, the 2024 bill was passed without disclosing this legislative history to the House. He had pointed out an inconsistency with L.A. Bill No. 11 of 2022.
However, during the discussion on the reconsideration of the bill, the minister for co-operation KR Periyakaruppan reiterated that the bill is necessary to prevent irregularities in cooperative societies. The minister also pointed out during the two-month interval preceding the issuance of such dissolution orders, certain managing committees resort to destroying account books and records. “Therefore, it has become necessary, during this two-month interregnum before the issuance of dissolution orders, to suspend such managing committees and appoint an interim special officer to supervise the affairs of the society,” he added.
Earlier, on March 23, 2023, the house had readopted The Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Online Gambling and Regulation of Online Games Bill, 2022. Later, on November 18, 2023, the Assembly re-adopted 10 Bills for which the governor withheld the assent. On October 16, 2025, the Assembly re-adopted the Tamil Nadu Siddha Medical University Bill which was originally adopted in April 2022 but returned by the governor. However, the House adopted this bill without any change. The Tamil Nadu Fiscal Responsibility (Amendment) Bill 2024 that was passed on February 22, 2024 was returned by the governor with observations. The House readopted this bill on October 17, 2025.