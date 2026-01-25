Co-op amendment bill returned by governor RN Ravi readopted

CHENNAI: The state Assembly on Saturday readopted the Tamil Nadu Co-operative Societies (Amendment) Bill, 2024, which was adopted originally on December 10, 2024, and returned by Governor RN Ravi on July 16, 2025, citing certain objections. The re-adopted bill will be sent to the governor for assent.

The bill sought to empower the registrar of Cooperative Societies (RCS) to immediately suspend the governing board of the societies involved in financial irregularities or other malpractices, and also empower the authorities to appoint an interim administrator.

The governor returned the bill on June 16, 2025. In his letter to the Assembly speaker, the governor had cited procedural suppression of legislative history, lack of legal coherence, violation of natural justice, constitutional concerns over cooperative autonomy, and unjustified expansion of regulatory powers. Ravi had said the 2024 bill is substantially a repeat of L.A. Bill No. 34 of 2020. However, the 2024 bill was passed without disclosing this legislative history to the House. He had pointed out an inconsistency with L.A. Bill No. 11 of 2022.