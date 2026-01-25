Don’t lecture TN on patriotism: CM Stalin’s message to governor

CHENNAI: Making a thinly veiled attack on the BJP and taking a dim view of the governor not reading out the speech at the commencement of the Assembly session, Chief Minister M K Stalin on Saturday said on behalf of the members of the House that “no one needs to give us a lesson on patriotism” and respect for the national anthem as “we are not inferior to anyone in national unity and love for the country”.

The CM was replying to the motion of thanks to the governor’s address in the Assembly.

“On behalf of the members of this House, I wish to firmly convey to Governor R N Ravi that we are second to none in national unity and patriotism,” the CM said, launching into a diatribe against the governor, who has been repeatedly accusing the House of not playing the national anthem at the start of the Assembly session.

Responding to the governor’s continued grouse that the national anthem is not sung at the beginning of the Assembly session and that being one of the reasons for refusing to read out the customary address, the CM said that the Thamizh Thaai Vaazhthu (Mother Tamil invocation) and national anthem are rendered at the beginning and end of the session, respectively, following the tradition of the House.