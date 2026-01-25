First forest department study on Madras Hedgehog in Thoothukudi begins

THOOTHUKUDI: For the first time, the Tamil Nadu forest department has begun a study on the rare mammal species Madras Hedgehog (Paraechinus nudiventris) at the Theri forests in the district. Three research scholars have been appointed for the one-year-long study aimed at carving out a conservation action plan to protect the species.
The Tamil Nadu government has recently allocated Rs 20.5 lakh for the Conservation of Endangered Species – Madras Hedgehog during the financial year 2025–26. The Advanced Institute for Wildlife Conservation (AIWC) of the Tamil Nadu forest department is spearheading the study across Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi, Salem and Kallakurichi districts. Project consultant R Brawin Kumar, project associate Abinesh Muthaiayan and field assistant Anjoe Shaiju are part of the project team.
Madras Hedgehog, locally known as Mulleli, is a tiny mammal with sharp spines on its back and soft white fur on its belly, weighing between 130 and 315 grams. It feeds on insects such as beetles, ants, earthworms and termites, apart from plants. The nocturnal species curls into a ball to protect itself from danger. Its population declined largely due to hunting driven by mythical beliefs that its quills and meat have medicinal value.
Speaking to TNIE, a member of the study team said that urbanisation, pesticide exposure and land conversion are major threats affecting the distribution and survival of the species, apart from centuries of traditional hunting.
He added that radio telemetry devices would be tagged on hedgehogs and monitored for 30 to 60 days to understand their movement and territory. The telemetry study will help identify home ranges and assess habitat threats posed by road networks, human settlements, industrial establishments, wind farms and solar farms.
Another member said the questionnaire survey would be conducted in 40 villages around Kuthiraimozhi Theri and Sathankulam Theri forests, and in a few pockets of Vilathikulam and Kovilpatti, based on historical records and recent sightings.
District Forest Officer Ilayaraja said the study would serve as a baseline assessment of Mulleli distribution across Thoothukudi. The conservation action plan will be submitted to the state government for necessary measures.
R Brawin Kumar, who has been studying the species for over a decade, said the study would help reclassify the Madras Hedgehog from “Least Concern” to “Threatened” in the IUCN Red List.