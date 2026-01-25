First forest department study on Madras Hedgehog in Thoothukudi begins

THOOTHUKUDI: For the first time, the Tamil Nadu forest department has begun a study on the rare mammal species Madras Hedgehog (Paraechinus nudiventris) at the Theri forests in the district. Three research scholars have been appointed for the one-year-long study aimed at carving out a conservation action plan to protect the species.

The Tamil Nadu government has recently allocated Rs 20.5 lakh for the Conservation of Endangered Species – Madras Hedgehog during the financial year 2025–26. The Advanced Institute for Wildlife Conservation (AIWC) of the Tamil Nadu forest department is spearheading the study across Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi, Salem and Kallakurichi districts. Project consultant R Brawin Kumar, project associate Abinesh Muthaiayan and field assistant Anjoe Shaiju are part of the project team.

Madras Hedgehog, locally known as Mulleli, is a tiny mammal with sharp spines on its back and soft white fur on its belly, weighing between 130 and 315 grams. It feeds on insects such as beetles, ants, earthworms and termites, apart from plants. The nocturnal species curls into a ball to protect itself from danger. Its population declined largely due to hunting driven by mythical beliefs that its quills and meat have medicinal value.