Fund sanctioning delayed, uncertainty looms over Phase Two of Western Ring Road project

COIMBATORE: Even as the first phase of the much-awaited Western Ring Road (WRR) project in Coimbatore has been almost completed, uncertainty over fund sanction has delayed the commencement of the second phase, raising concerns over prolonged traffic bottlenecks on the city's western outskirts.

The State Highways Department is yet to receive administrative sanction and funds from the Tamil Nadu government for Phase Two of the project, despite having submitted the proposal several months ago. Officials said the delay has stalled preparations for the next stretch of the ring road, which is critical to ease congestion in fast-growing residential and commercial areas.

Phase One of the WRR, spanning nearly 11.80 km from Mylkal to Madampatti, is almost over. Road furnishing works such as white line markings, installation of reflectors and warning sign boards, and fixing of streetlights are currently under way. In sections where work has been fully completed, motorists have already started using the road.

The first phase, implemented at an estimated cost of Rs 250 crore, runs through Madukkarai, Sundakkamuthur, Perur Chettipalayam, Theethipalayam and Madampatti. The work began in August 2023 and the state government had earlier sanctioned Rs 320 crore for land acquisition for all three phases of the project.

According to the original timeline, the Highways Department had planned to complete Phase One by August 2025 and begin Phase Two, a 12.10-km stretch from Madampatti to Somayampalayam, in September 2025. However, delays in completing the first phase pushed back the schedule, and the absence of funds has now compounded the delay.