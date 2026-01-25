Heavy rain likely in nine districts today, sky to remain cloudy in Chennai

CHENNAI: Heavy rain may lash isolated places in nine Tamil Nadu districts on Sunday, the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) said.

Heavy downpour is likely in the districts of Chengalpattu, Tiruvannamalai, Salem, Namakkal, Kallakurichi, Villupuram, Cuddalore, Thanjavur and Ramanathapuram. According to the RMC’s weather bulletin, Chennai may experience cloudy skies with chances of moderate rain accompanied by thunderstorm and lightning.

On Saturday, parts of Namakkal, Cuddalore, Chennai, Thanjavur, Tiruchy, Ramanathapuram, Dindigul and Salem recorded light rains.

Nagapattinam recorded 20.5 mm of rain from 8:30 am to 5:30 pm on Saturday, the highest in the state during the period. Karaikal recorded 17.6 mm, Cuddalore, 9.6 mm and Chennai’s Meenambakkam recorded 5 mm of rain.

The rains could be brought on by a trough in easterlies that now lies over Southwest Bay of Bengal off Tamil Nadu, as per the India Meteorological Department.

The maximum temperature for Sunday is expected to be around 28-29 degree celsius and a minimum temperature around 22-23 degree celsius.

From January 27 onwards, the forecast is largely dry for Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal areas.