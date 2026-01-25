Hosur corporation urged to build more toilets

KRISHNAGIRI: Residents living in areas under the Hosur City Municipal Corporation (HCMC) are demanding more toilet facilities in crowded areas such as the bus stand, market and other spaces. HCMC is taking steps to install and construct more toilets under Swachh Bharat Mission (SBM) at five places.

Social activist and Hosur resident A Lakshmanan told TNIE, "HCMC has a population of over four lakh, and houses large industries such as TVS, Ashok Leyland and Titan, among others. However, many crowded spaces lack toilet facilities. For instance, places such as Basthi Road, the bus stand, Bathlapalli market, taluk office road, RC Church and Thalli railway gate junction are used by hundreds of people on a daily basis. Yet, there are no toilet facilities. A few companies are ready to support the HCMC to construct toilets, as part of their Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative. The administration should take their help. After construction, private companies or self help groups can take responsibility for the maintenance, with the corporation’s support.”