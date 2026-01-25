Hosur corporation urged to build more toilets

KRISHNAGIRI: Residents living in areas under the Hosur City Municipal Corporation (HCMC) are demanding more toilet facilities in crowded areas such as the bus stand, market and other spaces. HCMC is taking steps to install and construct more toilets under Swachh Bharat Mission (SBM) at five places.
Social activist and Hosur resident A Lakshmanan told TNIE, "HCMC has a population of over four lakh, and houses large industries such as TVS, Ashok Leyland and Titan, among others. However, many crowded spaces lack toilet facilities. For instance, places such as Basthi Road, the bus stand, Bathlapalli market, taluk office road, RC Church and Thalli railway gate junction are used by hundreds of people on a daily basis. Yet, there are no toilet facilities. A few companies are ready to support the HCMC to construct toilets, as part of their Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative. The administration should take their help. After construction, private companies or self help groups can take responsibility for the maintenance, with the corporation’s support.”
"At an entrance near SIPCOT Phase 1, where hundreds wait to catch a bus for work, toilets can be constructed as it would help the commuters.”
When contacted, a HCMC official told TNIE, "HCMC has already floated a tender for the construction of four toilets under Swachh Bharat Mission (SBM), at a total cost of Rs 89.01 lakh. Four places identified are — Mahatma Gandhi Road in Hosur town area, near Janani hospital in Mookandapalli, under GRT flyover near Hosur bus stand and near Bagalur road. Four toilets will have 56 seats and 16 urinals."
"Apart from the four toilets, a container toilet is being constructed for Rs 8.26 lakh and it will be placed under the GRT flyover. When HCMC approached three private companies, they refused to construct toilets. The corporation is ready to construct toilets using CSR funds, or companies can construct the toilets and hand them over to the corporation. People can also give suggestions to build toilets to the corporation," an official added.