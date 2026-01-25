India working to build own space station by 2035: ISRO chairman

COIMBATORE: India is working to build its own space station by 2035, with work set to start as early as 2028, said Isro Chairman Dr V Narayanan in Coimbatore, on Saturday.

Addressing a gathering during an event at AJK Group of Institutions at Navakkarai, Narayanan expressed pride that India's achievements in the space sector have astonished countries around the world.

“India is the first country to achieve a soft landing on the Moon's South Pole, and we possess modern cameras capable of capturing clear photographs of the Moon. India is also among the first four countries with the capability to carry 9,000 kg payloads and to study the Sun, and our progress is immense," he said.

He noted that while engineering and medical studies were once the only goals for students, students today are showing interest in various fields, including biology. "Students studying in arts and science colleges need not worry about their education. No matter which field, if one studies with dedication and commitment, one can make excellent contributions," he stressed.

He appealed to students to contribute toward achieving the goal of a 'Viksit Bharat' by 2047.

Addressing media persons, Dr Narayanan said they are working under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on space projects. "We are working with many major plans —establishing a space station, sending humans to the Moon and collaborating with friendly foreign countries. Working together with 60 friendly nations is good," he added.

Further, he said, "PSLV stage four (PS4) did not get an opportunity to function as planned because the rocket failed after its third stage. This will not impact the Gaganyaan project. Many satellites will be launched in the coming days.”