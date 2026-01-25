Keep allied health course admissions out of NEET, says CM Stalin in letter to Modi

However, the NCAHP said there shall be no minimum qualifying marks or cut-off percentile requirement for applying for the admission. Candidates must have appeared for NEET conducted by NTA for the academic year of the admission. In his letter, Stalin said this hasty and ad hoc decision has multiple deleterious consequences and therefore needs to be withdrawn immediately. Tamil Nadu has been steadfastly opposing NEET for MBBS admissions and has all along been cautioning about the danger of this being extended to other courses.

The CM said that unfortunately, the worst apprehensions of the state government have come true. It is evident from the recent communications from the Union Health Ministry that NEET is being prescribed for two courses as a “first step of a larger plan to make it mandatory for all allied and healthcare courses in the future. This attempt, being made without due consultations with the state governments which are constitutionally in charge of both health and education sectors, is totally unacceptable to the state”.

The CM also said the introduction of NEET for MBBS admissions has forced 1.4 lakh students to avail of costly coaching for the test to compete for 12,000 seats. “This has created unnecessary costs, stress and anxiety for the families and has rendered the performances in school examinations redundant. Extending this flawed model to a larger canvas of AHCs will only aggravate the situation.”

The number of AHC seats in TN is more than 50,000, and lakhs of students who aspire to take admission are from much poorer socio-economic backgrounds as compared to MBBS aspirants.