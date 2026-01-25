'Maanbumigu maanavan': Vet grad bags 23 medals, leaves Governor in awe at TANUVAS convocation ceremony

Governor RN Ravi awarded degrees to 699 graduates at the 25th Convocation of Tamil Nadu Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (TANUVAS) in Chennai that took place on January 24.

Aruneshwaran E.L from Veterinary College and Research Institute, Namakkal, was the showstopper. He bagged 23 medals for his exemplary performance in Veterinary Science and Animal Husbandry.

Aruneshwaran was all in smiles and, in fact, on cloud nine, on receiving his medals from the Governor RN Ravi. Looking at the bunch of medals, the Governor was quite stunned and patted Aruneshwaran for the feat.

Amid cheers from the hall, the members on the stage gave a round of applause and were visibly overjoyed.