Madras HC: Collectors are not civil courts to rule on fraud in settlement deeds

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has ruled that district collectors or sub collectors cannot function as civil court in deciding the question of fraud on settlement deeds under the Maintenance and Welfare of Parents and Senior Citizens Act, 2007.

Justice D Bharatha Chakravarthy gave the ruling recently while quashing the orders of the Salem collector confirming an order of the sub-collector who had rejected an application filed by an elderly woman, Papathi, seeking cancellation of the settlement deed she had executed in favour of her grandson for handing her property.

Papthi had alleged she was deceived to sign the papers of settlement deed by her son by concealing the name of the grandson. She approached the sub collector for cancelling the settlement deed alleging she was thrown out of the property and was not taken care of by her son.

“Section 23 of the Maintenance and Welfare of Parents and Senior Citizens Act, 2007 does not enable the sub collector or the district collector to function as a civil court to decide questions of fraud, undue influence, coercion etc, alleged to have perpetrated on the petitioner,” the judge said in the order.