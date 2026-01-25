Madras HC seeks separate reports from PWD, Geology department on Amaravathi river encroachment

MADURAI: Unimpressed by a report submitted by the Karur collector, detailing the steps taken to remove encroachments along the Amaravathi river, the Madurai Bench of Madras High Court sought separate reports from the Public Works Department (PWD) and the Department of Geology and Mining, along with details on the extent and depth of quarrying and the actions taken so far by the task forces.

A special bench of justices GR Swaminathan and B Pugalendhi gave direction on two petitions- a suo motu petition filed by the court and a petition filed by S Rajesh Kannan- seeking direction to protect the river from encroachments and illegal quarrying.

The collector had stated in his report that flying squads of the department of geology and mining are keeping constant vigil over the district. The water resources department, through its irrigation assistants and technical team, is also engaged in the protection of river banks and river beds, he added.

As a result, as many as 148 cases have been registered from 2024 to 2025 for illicit transportation of river sand and other minerals.

Nearly 191 vehicles and 31 bullock carts have been seized in this regard, and based on court orders, Rs 73.49 lakh has been collected from illicit transportation of minerals under the District Mineral Foundation Trust, Karur, and also about Rs 8 crore has been collected from the offenders, the report added.

However, a counsel representing Kannan alleged that illegal quarrying and transportation of sand are continuing. Hearing this, the judges issued the above direction and adjourned the case to January 29.