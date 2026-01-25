'Overhaul filtration system of Ramakkal Lake': Residents

DHARMAPURI: Rising pollution in the Ramakkal Lake on the outskirts of the Dharmapuri town due to its non-functioning filtration system have triggered concerns among residents and environmentalists. Residents have now urged the Dharmapuri Municipality to repair the filters.
Untreated sewage and plastic waste continue to choke the waterbody, threatening aquatic life and public health.
A set of two filters is used to process the wastewater flowing into the lake from the town. However, for the last five years the filtration system has not been functioning, leading to the accumulation of sewage and plastic waste in the lake.
The 259-acre Ramakkal Lake has a water storage capacity of around 33.5 million cubic feet (mcft). It plays an important role in irrigation, fishing and as a water source for animals.
It irrigates over 111 hectares of land.
Speaking to TNIE, S Muniraj from Dharmapuri said, "The filtration system is crucial for the survival of Ramakkal Lake. As of right now, the pollution is high here, and wastes generated from the municipality make their way to the lake, causing pollution. This, coupled with sewage flow into the lake, has worsened the situation. This lake was supposed to be a clean water source offering sanctuary to migratory birds, but now the discoloured water and the foul smell not only affect people but also even wildlife."
P Balasubramaniyam from Hale Dharmapuri said, "Every year we see many migratory birds seeking sanctuary at the Ramakkal Lake before moving elsewhere. This usually occurs between November and January. But this year, we have not seen any birds stopping here. It could be that the lakes had deteriorated to such a sorry state that birds avoid them. We hope they clean and protect the lake."
Municipality Commissioner R Sekar could not be reached for a comment. But officials in the municipality said, "It is true that the filters at the lake are not functioning, but efforts are underway to fit new filters. A resolution in this regard was passed in the municipal council meeting. Soon we will get the necessary funds."
The filtration system was set up in 2015.