'Overhaul filtration system of Ramakkal Lake': Residents

DHARMAPURI: Rising pollution in the Ramakkal Lake on the outskirts of the Dharmapuri town due to its non-functioning filtration system have triggered concerns among residents and environmentalists. Residents have now urged the Dharmapuri Municipality to repair the filters.

Untreated sewage and plastic waste continue to choke the waterbody, threatening aquatic life and public health.

A set of two filters is used to process the wastewater flowing into the lake from the town. However, for the last five years the filtration system has not been functioning, leading to the accumulation of sewage and plastic waste in the lake.

The 259-acre Ramakkal Lake has a water storage capacity of around 33.5 million cubic feet (mcft). It plays an important role in irrigation, fishing and as a water source for animals.

It irrigates over 111 hectares of land.