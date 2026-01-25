PM Modi distorting history, shielding graft, says CPI

CHENNAI: CPI strongly criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s launch of the NDA’s election campaign in Tamil Nadu at Madurantakam on Saturday, accusing him of distorting history and shielding corruption while speaking about governance and integrity.

In a statement, CPI state secretary M Veerapandian said the prime minister began his speech by invoking the legacy of freedom fighter Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, despite organisations like the Hindu Mahasabha and RSS, which he claimed had no role in the freedom struggle and had instead betrayed it. Veerapandian said BJP is attempting to appropriate the legacy of freedom fighters for electoral gains.

Veerapandian referred to the Supreme Court’s observations on the electoral bonds scheme, which it declared unconstitutional, terming it one of the largest corruption scandals involving BJP. He also cited cases of alleged corruption involving BJP leaders and former AIADMK leaders, accusing Modi of lacking the moral authority to speak on corruption.

The CPI leader further accused the union government of denying Tamil Nadu its rightful share of statutory funds for over a decade and attempting to disturb the state’s social harmony by fuelling caste and religious tensions.

Veerapandian said that despite the “political conspiracies” backed by the centre and carried out through the governor’s office, Tamil Nadu has recorded an 11% growth rate and emerged as the state with the highest number of industries.