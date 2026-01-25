Promised huge sum, got only a fraction: Pallipalayam woman on kidney donation in Singapore

NAMAKKAL: A Pallipalayam woman has alleged that she was taken to Singapore nearly ten years ago, where one of her kidneys was removed after she was promised a substantial sum of money and long-term support for her family.

In a video statement, the woman claimed that the kidney donation was arranged by a private company owner in Salem, under whom her husband was working at the time. She said her family was facing severe financial difficulties and that she was assured of a large payment and care for her family if she agreed to donate a kidney. Based on these assurances, she consented to the procedure.

The woman claimed that all arrangements, including passport, visa and travel to Singapore, were made by the recipient's side, and the surgery was performed there. However, she alleged that after returning to India, she was paid only a small portion of the promised amount. Despite repeatedly approaching the individual concerned for the remaining money, she claimed that her requests were ignored.

The woman further said that her family continues to remain in debt and that her ability to work and earn has been affected after losing one kidney, worsening their living conditions.

Reacting to the issue, Namakkal District Collector Durgamoorthi said she had not received any complaint or petition in this regard, and clarified that the Special Investigation Team (SIT) formed to probe the kidney racket is now handling all aspects of the investigation.

Meanwhile, officials of the SIT stated that the specific allegation raised by the woman has not yet come to their cognisance and that investigations are ongoing.