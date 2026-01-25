Stalin’s poll blitzkrieg: Rs 3,500-crore new houses, Rs 1,088-crore rural road works

CHENNAI: As the state readies for poll in the next few weeks, Chief Minister M K Stalin on Saturday made five key announcements in the Assembly, including plan to build one lakh houses at a cost of Rs 3,500 crore under the Kalaignar housing scheme and hike in pension and retirement benefits for noon-meal organisers, anganwadi workers, and panchayat secretaries.

Making the announcements while replying to the discussion on the motion of thanks to the governor’s address, the CM also said that 2,200km of rural roads will be upgraded at a cost of Rs 1,088 crore, monthly social security pensions will be extended to 1.8 lakh more beneficiaries, and preferential weightage will be given to part-time teachers in recruitment for permanent posts. Under the CM’s rural road development programme, 20,484km of rural roads have already been upgraded at a cost of Rs 8,911 crore, Stalin pointed out.

The CM said that through various social security schemes, over 33.6 lakh beneficiaries already receive monthly pensions. Soon, 1.8 lakh more beneficiaries will be covered under these schemes based on applications received under the Ungaludan Stalin scheme, he said. Events to mark the inclusion of these new beneficiaries will be held across TN on February 4, the CM said.

Monthly pension for noon-meal organisers, anganwadi workers and village panchayat secretaries will be hiked from Rs 2,000 to Rs 3,400, he said.