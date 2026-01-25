Star Lake in Kodaikanal remains uncleaned for six months, raises concerns among locals

DINDIGUL: Star Lake, a prominent tourist spot within the Kodaikanal municipality, has remained unmaintained for the past six months, triggering concern among local residents and visitors. Locals alleged that the lake is clogged with dead leaves, while the water near the banks has turned dark and appears unclean.

Former president of the Kodaikanal traders association, A Ravi, stressed the need for periodic cleaning of the water body. He said, "The lake is fed by water from two marshlands located behind the hill. Over time, mud and silt have accumulated in the lake, and the soil level has gradually risen, giving the water a muddy and unclean appearance. The accumulation of solid materials has also led to water stagnation. Floating dead leaves further worsen the situation, making cleaning an urgent necessity. However, no action has been taken in the past few months."

Speaking to TNIE, Arumugam, a villager, expressed disappointment over the lack of maintenance. He said Star Lake is among the prominent attractions in Kodaikanal and pointed out that it is an artificial lake developed in 1863 under the initiative of Sir Vere Henry Levinge, former collector of Madurai, who transformed vacant land into a scenic waterbody. Initially part of the Vipatti Panchayat, the lake was later brought under the jurisdiction of the Kodaikanal Municipality.