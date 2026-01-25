Tamil Nadu: Tenure of special officers in market panels extended

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Assembly on Saturday passed nine bills, including amendments to extend the tenure of special officers managing three market committees and to remove discriminatory provisions against persons affected by or cured of leprosy. Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Minister MRK Panneerselvam moved a bill to amend the Tamil Nadu Agricultural Produce Marketing (Regulation) Act, 1987, proposing to extend the tenure of special officers in Tiruchy, Cuddalore, and Theni market committees by one year.

Under section 33(1) of the Act, the government is empowered to appoint special officers to administer market committees for a limited period. While the original provision capped such appointments to three years, the tenure has been extended periodically through amendments. Most recently, the TN Agricultural Produce Marketing (Amendment) Act, 2024, enhanced the maximum period to 14 years and six months.

Another bill passed by the House seeks to amend the TN Prevention of Begging Act, 1945, to remove provisions that discriminate against people affected by leprosy. The amendment follows a May 7, 2025, order of the Supreme Court directing states to identify and amend laws containing discriminatory language against persons affected by leprosy.