Two workers die in toxic gas leak at private leather factory in Tamil Nadu

VELLORE: Two workers died at a private leather factory in Vellore’s Pernambut on Saturday, following a gas leak at a tanning drum at the factory. The deceased have been identified as Sheikh Ali (60) and Jamal Basha alias Settu (41), both residents of Pernambut.

According to Pernambut police, the two were working at PAB Leather Company located at Bakkalapalli village in Pernambut. The factory is owned by Ashan Basha.

The incident happened around 8.30 am on Saturday, as per police sources. The two employees were checking the tanning drum when they inhaled poisonous gas and collapsed. Other employees, who came later, found Sheikh and Settu lying unconscious inside the factory. They were rushed to a hospital at Umarabad in Tirupattur where they were declared dead. Later, they were shifted to Pernambut GH, where the postmortem examination was carried out.

Locals said that the two workers had gone to check on the leather sheets that were left for drying and separating hair in the tanning drum when the accident happened.