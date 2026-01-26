12 personalities from Tamil Nadu get Padma Shri

CHENNAI: K Vijay Kumar from the 1975 IPS batch credited with spearheading the final operation against forest brigand Veerappan, along with former health minister and polio specialist H V Hande and director of IIT Madras, Veezhinathan Kamakoti, features among the 12 selected from Tamil Nadu for the Padma Shri awards this year.

Vijay Kumar was appointed director of the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy, Hyderabad, and later served as director-general of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF). After retirement, he served as senior security adviser in the Union Home Ministry and as adviser to the governor of Jammu and Kashmir.

Speaking to TNIE, Vijay Kumar, who authored ‘Veerappan: Chasing the Brigand’, said, “I’m thankful to everyone who was on my team across my career.”

Dr H V Hande (98), an eminent physician, veteran politician, writer and public intellectual, whose multifaceted career spans medicine, public service and literature, is among the awardees this year. He participated in the Quit India Movement and later emerged as an independent politician, before joining the Swatantra Party and subsequently the AIADMK under former CM M G Ramachandran. After retiring from active politics, he devoted himself to writing and ideological work, later joining the BJP and contributing actively to its intellectual discourse.