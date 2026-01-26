25 TN police personnel to be honoured with medals

CHENNAI: The union government has announced the conferment of the President’s Medal for Distinguished Service (PSM) and the Medal for Meritorious Service (MSM) on 25 personnel of the Tamil Nadu police. Four officers have been selected for the PSM, while 21 personnel will receive the MSM, recognising their exemplary service. The medals are awarded twice a year on the occasions of Republic Day and Independence Day.

The recipients of the President’s Medal are C Mageshwari, IG (Administration), Chennai; S Anwar Basha, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Armed Reserve–III, St Thomas Mount, Greater Chennai Police; A Kumaravelu, Deputy Superintendent of Police (Vigilance and Anti-Corruption), Chennai; and T Sethuraman, Chief Head Warder, Tamil Nadu Prisons and Correctional Services Department.

Those chosen for the Medal for Meritorious Service include IGs A Saravana Sundar and Anil Kumar Giri; Commandant N Manivarnan; Additional Deputy Commissioner S Amuldoss; DSPs G Manikandan, B Basil Saravanan and J Devarajan; Assistant Commissioners of Police PK John and G Manivannan; and inspectors N Janaki, K Krishnamoorty, S Kaleeshwari, S Vijay, T Elakkumanan, N Raghunathan, R Mohan, T Pandi Muthulakshmi, V Anandhi, P Chandra, S Senthilkumar; and sub-inspector G Murugan.