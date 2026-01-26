2,663 excluder devices to prevent turtle deaths in Tamil Nadu coasts

CHENNAI: A total of 2,663 Turtle Excluder Devices (TEDs) have been distributed free of cost to mechanised fishing boats across Tamil Nadu as part of the government’s efforts to prevent Olive Ridley turtles from getting trapped in trawl nets during the ongoing nesting season. In a release, the fisheries department said the distribution was carried out in phases.

In the first phase, TEDs were provided on a pilot basis to 50 mechanised fishing boats at an estimated cost of Rs 11.75 lakh. Subsequently, TEDs were supplied to 2,613 boats at a total cost of Rs 6.29 crore. Installation of the devices in fishing trawl nets is currently under way, the release said. Following the guidelines of the Nodal Task Force constituted for sea turtle conservation, joint patrols are being conducted regularly.

Fishing activities of mechanised boats operating within five nautical miles are being closely monitored through an online application, the department said.The Olive Ridley breeding season along the Tamil Nadu begins in January and continues till April.

As of January 24, 427 turtle mortalities have been recorded across 10 coastal districts. “We are continuously working with the state-level task force and the fishing community to prevent further turtle mortality,” said Supriya Sahu, Additional Chief Secretary to the Government of Tamil Nadu.