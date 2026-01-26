Tamil Nadu

Former TNAU V-C Ramasamy to get Padma Shri award

Ramasamy played a key role in modernising agricultural education in Tamil Nadu.
Former Tamil Nadu Agricultural University (TNAU) vice-chancellor and agricultural scientist K Ramasamy
COIMBATORE: Former Tamil Nadu Agricultural University (TNAU) vice-chancellor and agricultural scientist K Ramasamy was announced as a Padma Shri awardee, on Sunday, under the Science and Engineering category.

Ramasamy played a key role in modernising agricultural education in Tamil Nadu and has served on various national-level committees of the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) and the University Grants Commission (UGC).

Speaking to the TNIE, Ramasamy said, "We do not work for awards or prizes. We simply utilise and implement the opportunities that come our way."

"Our work has always been for farmers and agricultural production. This has never been an individual effort. Teachers, researchers, workers, farmers, and both the state and central governments have worked alongside me in this journey," he added.

