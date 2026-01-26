Master sculptor Rajastapathi Kaliappa Goundar to get Padma Shri

SALEM: For veteran sculptor Rajastapathi Kaliappa Goundar, who has devoted more than 50 years to the art of sculpture-making, the Padma Shri, announced on Sunday, is a long-pending recognition for a lifetime spent shaping tradition into form.

Formally trained at Poompuhar, the government-run art and metal training centre in Salem, Kaliappa was tutored from 1975 to 1977 by Vaidyanatha Stapathi, a national award-winning master craftsman. The period laid the foundation for his deep engagement with traditional bronze and metal sculpture.

Speaking about his philosophy, Rajastapathi recalled a line that stayed with him throughout his career, "They used to say that work itself is divine, and in my life, creating the divine became my work." He said that recognition naturally follows sustained commitment to craft, adding that artists should remain immersed in their work rather than pursue rewards.

He observed that while sculptures may be made using different materials and styles, the true measure of quality lies in the ability to give them a sense of life. "What matters is whether the sculpture feels alive," he said, noting that this principle guided his work over the decades.