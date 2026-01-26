Paddy prices surge by 30 per cent as samba harvest picks up pace in Tamil Nadu

MADURAI: As the samba paddy harvest gains momentum across the southern districts, the sales of finer and superfine paddy varieties in the open market have increased sharply, with prices rising up to 30% compared to last year. Rice millers said the demand for premium varieties has remained strong this season, driven by a drop in supply of paddy from the neighbouring states and steady consumption.

Samba paddy cultivation is usually carried out between September and January, and the harvest is now entering its peak phase. With increased arrivals, the open market has become more active, particularly for finer and superfine varieties, which are preferred by the millers due to their better milling recovery and consumer demand.

Farmers said the price increase has offered better returns compared to last year, when the prices had remained subdued despite good output. MADITSSIA Food and Agro Panel chairperson A Anbarasan said Tamil Nadu continues to rely heavily on Karnataka for rice supplies. He said, "This year, paddy cultivation in Karnataka has declined significantly due to ongoing works at the Tungabhadra dam. The reduced supply has pushed up demand in the market, resulting in a price increase of nearly 30%." He noted that the prices of widely-traded varieties such as RNR and Akshaya -- sold at Rs 26 and Rs 31 per kg last year -- have increased to Rs 29 and Rs 35 per kg, respectively.