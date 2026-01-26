Plan to set up Tasmac outlet near Sengulam Lake draws public ire

COIMBATORE: Farmers and environmentalists have opposed the setting up a Tasmac liquor outlet on the bund of Sengulam Lake near Perur in Coimbatore district. They stated that even as another Tasmac on the bund of Perur Periyakulam is destroying the waterbody’s ecosystem, the authorities are working to open another shop on Sengulam lake bund.

"A few years ago, the attempt to lay a road through the Sengulam Lake from Kuniyamuthur, to reach the Tamil Nadu Urban Habitat Development Board apartments at Kulathupalayam, was dropped after public opposition. Now the road has been laid on the Sengulam lake bund connecting Kulathupalayam. Along with it, the Tasmac management has been setting up liquor outlets along the road. The area is surrounded by farm lands and a lake, and if the liquor outlet is opened, it will destroy the environment. It will trigger unnecessary law & order issues as well," said R Manikandan, the founder and coordinator of Kovai Kulangal Padhukappu Amaippu.

Farmers have already registered their opposition to the plan before the Madras High Court in 2025 when the Tasmac officials submitted an affidavit that they did not initiate any action to open a new Tasmac outlet near Sengulam Lake. Now, the officials have again initiated work to open the outlet. Highlighting these factors, the farmers have sent a petition to the Coimbatore district collector and the Tasmac management. R Senthilkumar, a farmer from Sundakkamuthur, has sent letters to the chief minister's cell demanding that the plan be dropped, said sources.