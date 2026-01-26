Prolonged neglect of Shastri Ground prompts spark criticism against CCMC

COIMBATORE: The prolonged neglect and alleged misuse of Shastri Ground, one of Coimbatore's oldest and most widely used playgrounds in RS Puram, has drawn sharp criticism from athletes, students, and regular walkers in the city. Sports enthusiasts have accused the Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) of systematically allowing non-sporting activities at the ground, eroding its character and limiting access to the very people it was meant to serve.

Shastri Ground (Burial Ground) is widely regarded as the only centrally located open ground in the city that caters to a wide range of sporting activities, including cricket, athletics, and general fitness training. However, users have stated that for the past four to five years, the civic body has prioritised revenue generation over public welfare by renting out the ground for exhibitions and circuses, even though the VOC Grounds are traditionally designated for such events.

Sports enthusiasts also claim that CCMC officials had earlier dug an open pit inside the ground to dispose of waste, including excreta from mobile toilet units placed there during events. They say this not only posed a grave health risk but also caused lasting damage to the soil and playing surface.