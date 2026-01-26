Prolonged neglect of Shastri Ground prompts spark criticism against CCMC

COIMBATORE: The prolonged neglect and alleged misuse of Shastri Ground, one of Coimbatore's oldest and most widely used playgrounds in RS Puram, has drawn sharp criticism from athletes, students, and regular walkers in the city. Sports enthusiasts have accused the Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) of systematically allowing non-sporting activities at the ground, eroding its character and limiting access to the very people it was meant to serve.
Shastri Ground (Burial Ground) is widely regarded as the only centrally located open ground in the city that caters to a wide range of sporting activities, including cricket, athletics, and general fitness training. However, users have stated that for the past four to five years, the civic body has prioritised revenue generation over public welfare by renting out the ground for exhibitions and circuses, even though the VOC Grounds are traditionally designated for such events.
Sports enthusiasts also claim that CCMC officials had earlier dug an open pit inside the ground to dispose of waste, including excreta from mobile toilet units placed there during events. They say this not only posed a grave health risk but also caused lasting damage to the soil and playing surface.
Aravinth N, an IT professional and an ardent cricket player at the ground, said the situation has reached a breaking point. "The issue has been going on for four to five years. Recently, the CCMC even attempted to set up kitchens and other structures underground. Only after we strongly opposed it and took it up with the local DMK councillor were the works stopped," he said. He added that while the corporation already earns revenue from shops constructed along one side of the ground, renting out the playground itself for commercial events was unacceptable. "A government body must serve people first, not focus solely on revenue," he said.
The lack of maintenance and repeated disruptions has reportedly driven away many regular users. According to locals, walkers and athletes have stopped visiting the ground due to health concerns and shrinking usable space.
Another sports enthusiast, P Kalidass, expressed concern over what he termed "deliberate neglect." "Not everyone can afford to play on private turfs. This ground has been a safe space for youth. By neglecting it, the civic body seems to be indirectly pushing people towards paid facilities," he said, urging authorities to restrict the ground exclusively for sports.
Athletes have also raised complaints against the police department for parking seized vehicles inside the playground, along with commercial trucks being parked by private operators, further obstructing sporting activities.
Responding to the accusations, Ward 72 Councillor Karthik Selvaraj of DMK said the civic body had acted swiftly after receiving complaints. "We immediately contacted the commissioner and stopped the kitchen-related works. The exhibitions were held here only when the VOC Grounds were under development," he said. He added that police officials had been asked not to park confiscated vehicles inside the ground and that the CCMC has planned infrastructure and development works worth Rs 12 crore, which are expected to begin soon. "We will ensure the ground is used only for sports," he assured.
CCMC Commissioner M Sivaguru Prabakaran told TNIE, "The community kitchen and other infrastructure works in the ground have been stopped now. The ground was given for expos when some other activities/events were going on at the VOC Grounds. A government entity, Khadi Kraft, had organised handloom expo in the ground and we could not deny as it is another government agency. We will ask the police to refrain from parking seized vehicles inside the ground, and take necessary steps to renovate the damaged and abandoned toilet facilities inside the ground. Regarding the few families staying in temporary shelters inside the ground, we are waiting for the Slum Clearance Board to allot them houses. Currently, the ground will remain as it is and we haven't planned any infrastructure development works now."
Meanwhile, local sports enthusiasts have decided to petition both the commissioner and Sports & Youth Welfare Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin, seeking immediate intervention to protect Shastri Ground and restore it as a dedicated public sports facility.