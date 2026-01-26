Ramamurthy Sreedher, 'Father of Community Radio', to get Padma Shri

COIMBATORE: Ramamurthy Sreedher, revered as the ‘Father of Community Radio in India’, has been announced as a recipient of the Padma Shri award under the category of Others (Radio Broadcasting).

Sreedher, then the head of Department of Media Sciences at Anna University in Chennai, was instrumental in establishing Anna Community Radio in 2004, regarded as the first community radio station in India. Having previously lived in New Delhi, he moved to Pachapalayam near Perur in Coimbatore a few years ago.

Sreedher (74), a native of Tambaram in Chennai, stated that he played a crucial role in the launch of the first educational TV channel, Gyan Dharshan and the first educational FM station, Gyanvani.

He had launched the nation's first community FM station and created the world's largest radio serial for kids across 18 languages.

"I have served 55 years in radio and 10 years in television. Now I am working with a senior citizen online podcast 'Anubhav'. It is a pleasure that radio and my service have been recognised in the 21st Century, when artificial intelligence is ruling the world," Ramamurthy Sreedher told TNIE.