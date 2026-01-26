'Remove invasive scrub': Dharmapuri farmers press for restoration of PWD lakes

DHARMAPURI: Residents and farmers in Dharmapuri district are pressing for the urgent clean-up and desiltation of all 74 lakes under the jurisdiction of the Public Works Department (PWD). They demanded a district-wide lake restoration programme to clear weeds, remove invasive scrub and revive traditional water bodies.

They claimed the dense growth of Prosopis juliflora (seemai karuvelam) trees are choking channels, reducing water storage, and undermining irrigation and drinking water prospects.

Farmers alleged the water storage capacity of the lakes have severely reduced due to the growth of the invasive species and demanded the PWD-Water Resources Department to clear the seemai karuvelam trees.

Poor maintenance, encroachments, and overgrowth in lake beds and feeder canals have left most reservoirs dry even after good rainfall, threatening water security and livelihoods, farmers stated.

Farmers in Dharmapuri district rely on the seasonal rainfalls to pursue active cultivation. The water from the Southwest monsoon and the Northeast monsoon is primarily stored in the 74 major lakes located across the district. This water is the primary water source for agriculture and animal husbandry. But poor maintenance has led to most of these lakes being overgrown with seemai karuvelam.

Speaking to TNIE, J Prathapan, District Secretary of the UCPI, pointed to the plight of Lalligam Lake which covers about 125 acres.