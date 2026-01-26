Seven months after crossing legal hurdle, works yet to start on Kinathukadavu taluk office building

COIMBATORE: Even as the high court closed a case concerning land litigation in June 2025, the construction of a building for the taluk office at Kinathukadavu is yet to resume. Government staff and the public alike have pointed out that there has been no progress even though seven months have passed.

The construction of a new taluk office building in Kinathukadavu taluk of Coimbatore district was approved by the district administration and the work was started on two-acre of land belonging to Kariya Kaliamman Temple, under the control of the HR&CE department, in 2013. The construction work was being carried out by the Public Works Department and over 80% of the works had been completed on the temple land when permanent trustees of the temple moved the high court, seeking to cancel the permission approved by the district collector. During the litigation in 2019, the government filed an affidavit in the court that an approval was given to the commissioner of HR&CE to sell two acres of temple land to the revenue department for Rs 67.55 lakh.

Meanwhile, during the case hearing in June 2025, the high court closed the case filed by the permanent trustees of the temple. Yet, construction of the building has not resumed.