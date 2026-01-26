Seven months after crossing legal hurdle, works yet to start on Kinathukadavu taluk office building

COIMBATORE: Even as the high court closed a case concerning land litigation in June 2025, the construction of a building for the taluk office at Kinathukadavu is yet to resume. Government staff and the public alike have pointed out that there has been no progress even though seven months have passed.
The construction of a new taluk office building in Kinathukadavu taluk of Coimbatore district was approved by the district administration and the work was started on two-acre of land belonging to Kariya Kaliamman Temple, under the control of the HR&CE department, in 2013. The construction work was being carried out by the Public Works Department and over 80% of the works had been completed on the temple land when permanent trustees of the temple moved the high court, seeking to cancel the permission approved by the district collector. During the litigation in 2019, the government filed an affidavit in the court that an approval was given to the commissioner of HR&CE to sell two acres of temple land to the revenue department for Rs 67.55 lakh.
Meanwhile, during the case hearing in June 2025, the high court closed the case filed by the permanent trustees of the temple. Yet, construction of the building has not resumed.
P Kandasamy, general secretary of farmers association (non-political) said, "After the formation of Kinathukadavu taluk in 2012, the taluk office has no proper building. The present office is functioning at the building of the union office. Due to space constraints, office chairs are being used like ‘musical chairs’. Public as well as staff working in the office are suffering due to space constraints. People are forced to wait outside the building for many hours. As litigation over the land is over, the government should take steps to complete the remaining works of the taluk office building."
He also urged departmental action for permitting construction on HR&CE land even before completing the legal procedures, which led to the litigation for over 12 years.
An official from the revenue department said, "Through the district collector, a fund has been sought to settle the cost for the land of the HR&CE and for completion of remaining works in the building. The file has been pending before the commissioner of land administration."