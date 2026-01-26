Social activist Maeilanandhan to get Padma Bhushan

ERODE: SKM Maeilanandhan, a businessman and social activist from Erode has been announced as a recipient of the Padma Bhushan award.

Maeilanandhan (80), Executive Chairman of SKM Group of Companies, is an eminent entrepreneur, social and consumer activist. Earlier, he was awarded the Padma Shri for social work in 2013.

Speaking to reporters on Sunday, Maeilanandhan said, "This award has been announced for my social service. I have been dedicating my time to social service for the past 20 years. This award will further encourage my social service. I would like to thank everyone, including the union government and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for this honour."

Born on June 18, 1945, in a poor agricultural family in Erode district, he had to quit education after schooling.

Maeilanandhan started the Poultry Farmers Welfare Association in 1983, becoming its founder-president. He pioneered self-employment for both educated and uneducated people in rural areas and provided job opportunities.

Maeilanandhan adopted two Dalit villages — Rajiv Nagar and Gandhi Nagar — in 1999 at Saminathapuram and has been providing basic needs such as food, clothes, shelter and medical facilities for free to children and elderly in both villages. For his dedicational service to Yoga and Meditation, he became the Chairman of the Indian Yoga Association, Tamil Nadu State Chapter.

He was given 'Honoris Causa Doctorate' for his exceptional contributions to the Social Service in November 2025 by SRM University in Sonipat.

Maeilanandhan has already received several national and state-level awards for his social service.