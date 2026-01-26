Tamil Nadu man who attacked three killed in escape bid

SALEM: A 37-year-old man who allegedly attacked three persons with a knife in separate incidents died after being hit by a government bus while attempting to escape from the spot of attack near Attur, late on Saturday. The deceased has been identified as K Ram Prabhu (37), a resident of Thennangudipalayam near Attur.

Police said Ram Prabhu had earlier gone to Veeraganur to visit his sister, Muganthi. During the visit, the siblings reportedly got into a heated verbal argument over visit of Ram Prabhu who allegedly attacked Muganthi with a knife at her house. Neighbours rushed to her aid and she was admitted to a private hospital.

Muganthi’s relatives then contacted Ram Prabhu over the phone and warned him.

Police said Ram Prabhu allegedly dared Muganthi’s acquaintance Sakthivel to confront him in person.

Subsequently, Sakthivel, along with his friends Gopinath (29) and Muthukumar (43) went to meet Ram Prabhu near Narasingapuram late on Saturday. During the meeting, Ram Prabhu allegedly attacked Sakthivel and Gopinath with a knife, injuring both. Muthukumar was not attacked.

After the attack, Ram Prabhu attempted to flee the spot but was hit by an oncoming Salem-Chennai TNSTC bus and died on the spot. Sakthivel and Gopinath were admitted to a hospital.