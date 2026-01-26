Tennis legend Vijay Amritraj among three Tamils chosen for Padma Bhushan

CHENNAI: Tennis legend Vijay Amritraj, renowned gastroenterologist Dr KR Palaniswamy, and industrialist and social worker SKM Maeilanandhan were the three Tamil honorees selected for the Padma Bhushan award. Twelve TN personalities — including polio specialist and former health minister HV Hande, veteran IPS officer K Vijayakumar, IIT-Madras Director V Kamakoti and Tamil writer Sivasankari — have been chosen for Padma Shri award for the year 2026.

Amritraj had won 16 singles titles on the circuit and captained the Indian Davis Cup team. He had reached the singles quarterfinals at Wimbledon and US Open twice.

Padma Bhushan for Kallipatti Ramasamy Palaniswamy (75) comes in recognition of a five-decade career devoted to advancing gastroenterology, medical education and patient safety in TN and beyond. A senior consultant at Apollo Hospitals, Chennai, Dr Palaniswamy has played a key role in establishing gastroenterology as a distinct clinical specialty in India.

SKM Maeilanandhan, the executive chairman of SKM Group of Companies, is a renowned entrepreneur and social and consumer activist from Erode district.