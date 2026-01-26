Three passengers killed after omni buses collide near Madurai

MADURAI: Three passengers, including two women, were killed and 13 injured after an omni bus rammed another stationary bus near Kottampatti in Madurai in the wee hours of Sunday. The deceased were identified as M Kanagarajitham (62) from Thoothukudi, A Merisuja (50) from Kanniyakumari, and G Saisutharsan (23) from Kancheepuram. The injured are receiving treatment at GH in Melur and Government Rajaji Hospital in Madurai city. Hospital sources said their condition is stable.

Police said an omni bus driven by Vignesh (46) from Tirunelveli halted on the Tiruchy-Madurai National Highway at Silambukonpatti junction in the morning. The bus was on its way to Marthandam in Kanniyakumari. At 5.30 am, another omni bus, also headed to Marthandam, crashed into the rear end of the parked vehicle. Kanagarajitham and Merisuja, who were inside the parked bus, died on the spot.

Saisutharsan, a passenger on the other bus, also succumbed to injuries on the spot.

Upon information, police sent the bodies to Melur GH for postmortem. The Kottampatti police have booked Gurumurthy, the driver of the bus that lost control and rammed the parked vehicle. Further probe is on.