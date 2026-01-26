VCK won’t be part of any bloc that has PMK or BJP, reiterates Thirumavalavan

TIRUCHY: Amid speculations of the camp led by PMK founder S Ramadoss joining the DMK-led alliance, VCK president Thol Thirumavalavan on Sunday hinted that his party would not be part of any alliance that included the PMK by stating that his party’s political position has been clear since the 2011 Assembly election.

Addressing media persons at the Tiruchy international airport, Thirumavalavan said any decision on Ramadoss aligning with the DMK alliance was for the DMK leadership to take. “There is neither any necessity nor relevance for me to predict his political future. It is his responsibility and his stand,” he added.

Referring to the split within the PMK, the VCK leader noted that the camp led by Anbumani Ramadoss was part of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA). Whether the other faction was accommodated in the DMK alliance was not for the VCK to decide, he stressed.

The VCK had resolved after the 2011 Assembly election not to be part of any alliance that included the PMK or the BJP, he reiterated. He accused both parties of pursuing divisive politics in the name of caste and religion under the banner of “social engineering”.On the BJP’s “double-engine” governance pitch, Thirumavalavan said it remained unclear whether Prime Minister Narendra Modi meant a BJP government at both the centre and the state, or an arrangement directed from Delhi. The NDA in Tamil Nadu is clearly no longer led by the AIADMK, which is a setback for the party, the VCK leader added.