Wild elephant rescued from slush at Karadimadai in Coimbatore

COIMBATORE: A 50-year-old wild elephant that was caught in a slush at a farmland at Karadimadai near the Madukkarai forest range was successfully rescued by the personnel of the Coimbatore forest division on Sunday morning.

The female elephant was earlier found roaming and was said to be sick.

It got trapped in the slush on Sunday at 7:30 am while returning to the Boluvampatti block of the reserve forest.

"We used a JCB vehicle to level the area to facilitate the animal to come out on her own. We also cleared some slush. At 11pm, three hours after the rescue attempt started, the elephant was lifted and placed at a nearby dry place in an attempt to provide treatment," a forest department official said.

"Till Sunday evening we administered more than 20 bottles of drug intravenously to relieve its pain and cure infections as a preventive care," he added.

"The animal is responding well to treatment. If a need arises, we will take a blood sample to check for diseases. We are closely monitoring its health.More than 30 staff are engaged," he further said.