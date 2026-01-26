Won’t buckle under pressure, ready to fight polls alone: TVK chief Vijay

CHENNAI: Even as political alliances are taking shape in the DMK-led front and the AIADMK-led NDA, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) president Vijay on Sunday said his party is ready to face the forthcoming Assembly elections on its own.

Addressing a meeting of TVK office-bearers to review poll preparations in Mahablipuram, Vijay also tore into the two Dravidian majors accusing them of being subservient to the BJP, saying that while the AIADMK has “overtly surrendered”, the ruling party is “doing it covertly”.

Vijay said TVK is a strong and self-reliant political force capable of contesting and winning elections independently, irrespective of alliances. He highlighted the role of women cadre in his party, stating that their commitment and resolve have already made a significant impact on the political landscape. The event marked Vijay’s first public meeting since his address in Erode in December. This meeting came amid intense speculation over possible alliances for the fledgling party.

In an indirect reference to the Jana Nayagan censorship controversy and the CBI inquiry related to Karur stampede, Vijay said he would not “bow down to pressure”. “Do you really think I am someone who will buckle under pressure? That will never happen.”