Won’t buckle under pressure, ready to fight polls alone: TVK chief Vijay
CHENNAI: Even as political alliances are taking shape in the DMK-led front and the AIADMK-led NDA, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) president Vijay on Sunday said his party is ready to face the forthcoming Assembly elections on its own.
Addressing a meeting of TVK office-bearers to review poll preparations in Mahablipuram, Vijay also tore into the two Dravidian majors accusing them of being subservient to the BJP, saying that while the AIADMK has “overtly surrendered”, the ruling party is “doing it covertly”.
Vijay said TVK is a strong and self-reliant political force capable of contesting and winning elections independently, irrespective of alliances. He highlighted the role of women cadre in his party, stating that their commitment and resolve have already made a significant impact on the political landscape. The event marked Vijay’s first public meeting since his address in Erode in December. This meeting came amid intense speculation over possible alliances for the fledgling party.
In an indirect reference to the Jana Nayagan censorship controversy and the CBI inquiry related to Karur stampede, Vijay said he would not “bow down to pressure”. “Do you really think I am someone who will buckle under pressure? That will never happen.”
Vijay said as elections approach, there is a tendency to underestimate the TVK. “Such underestimation is not new (alluding to film career). It has continued for the past three decades. However, the people have always judged us correctly. With clarity and conviction, the people have given us our rightful space, including placing me at the highest point of my professional career, a fact witnessed by the entire nation. That trust must now translate into political responsibility,” he added.
“There are around 2.5 crore ration cardholders in Tamil Nadu, and regardless of which party they belong to, rising above all party differences, I have been living as one among them in their homes. Make sure you (TVK cadre) bring them safely to the polling booths. Ensure that they cast their vote for our Whistle symbol,” Vijay told his party office-bearers.
Vijay also asserted that he would not indulge in corruption – whether in politics or after assuming power. Taking a swipe at the DMK and the AIADMK, Vijay stressed that “corrupt and destructive forces” must not be allowed to rule Tamil Nadu and said his party entered politics to resist pressure, reject subservience, and protect “our land and people from harm”. He alleged that those who ruled Tamil Nadu before (the AIADMK) were nothing but subordinates of the BJP, and the present DMK government is no exception.
“They (the AIADMK) have surrendered openly. These people (the DMK) are doing it covertly. But to prevent the mask from slipping, they keep announcing flashy, colourful schemes. You have all noticed it. They are all playing the same game,” Vijay added.
He said voters disillusioned by shifting political loyalties are now turning to the TVK with hope. “They believe ‘this Vijay and his party’ will not betray them. When people place their trust in us, we have a responsibility to stand tall with confidence,” he said, urging party workers to remain united.
Vijay received a rousing welcome from office-bearers waving the party’s newly allotted Whistle symbol on his arrival at the venue. Responding in kind, Vijay said the whistle is a symbol of victory. Senior leaders, including N Anand, Aadhav Arjuna, K A Sengottaiyan, K G Arunraj and C T R Nirmalkumar, also addressed the gathering.