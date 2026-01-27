300 Nagapattinam fishers to get free turtle excluder devices under government scheme

NAGAPATTINAM: As part of a government initiative to protect sea turtles during their nesting season, fishermen in Nagapattinam and Mayiladuthurai districts are set to receive Turtle Excluder Devices (TEDs) free of cost.

Under the Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana, 300 TEDs are being distributed free of cost to fishermen in Nagapattinam and 158 TEDs in Mayiladuthurai, with each device valued at Rs 23,485.

Officials said that these devices allow turtles that get caught in fishing trawl nets to escape safely without damaging the catch. However, according to official sources, there are currently 400 mechanised vessels in Nagapattinam and 200 in Mayiladuthurai, which use trawl nets.

Officials said that the second phase of providing TEDs is expected to meet the requirements. "But, TEDs are provided to the vessels which only use trawl nets and not the ones which use gill nets and trawl nets alternatively to meet the TED stock," said an official source.

"To avoid accidental catch and death of olive ridleys, the government has been providing TEDs to fishermen. We are advising the fishermen to install it immediately. If they install it, the turtle deaths by asphyxiation will decrease," said Ayub Khan, Sirkazhi forest range officer.

Officials said that to oversee turtle conservation activities, joint patrols are carried out regularly, and the movements of mechanised fishing vessels operating within five nautical miles are monitored using ISRO transponders via the Nabhmitra online application.

Cases have also been registered under the Tamil Nadu Marine Fishing Regulation Act against fishing vessels found in violation of the rules.