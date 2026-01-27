33 nursing students fall ill after eating hostel food in Coimbatore

COIMBATORE: Over 30 girl students of a private nursing college at Vattamalaipalayam on the outskirts of Coimbatore city fell ill on Sunday night after allegedly consuming food at the hostel canteen. The students, who suffered from vomiting, diarrhoea, and stomach pain, were admitted to the college’s own hospital the same night.

FSSAI officials said one or two students had experienced vomiting and diarrhoea since Saturday night after consuming canteen food. Meanwhile, around 25 students started vomiting, experienced stomach pain, and showed other symptoms of food poisoning on Sunday evening.

“The college administration admitted the affected students to its own hospital for treatment. Of the 33 affected students, 30 are now stable and under observation, while the other three remain under treatment at the hospital.

FSSAI officers collected 11 samples from the hostel and sent them to a laboratory for testing,” college sources added. FSSAI personnel inspected the hostel on Monday to ascertain food hygiene, water quality, raw materials used in food preparation.