77th Republic Day: Guv unfurls Tricolour at Marina, Stalin gives away awards

CHENNAI: Governor R N Ravi, on Monday, unfurled the national flag during the 77th Republic Day celebrations, which took place at the Marina in the presence of Chief Minister M K Stalin. While the governor accepted the guard of honour from the armed forces and various wings of the state police, the CM presented the Kottai Ameer Award, C Narayanasamy Naidu Paddy Productivity Award, Gandhi Adigal Police Medal, Anna Gallantry Medal, and Best Police Station awards.

A low-flying Indian Air Force helicopter showered rose petals on the Tricolour, and the people gathered at the venue. During the ceremonial march past, the governor received the salute from contingents of the armed forces and various wings of the state police.

Despite ongoing differences between the governor and the DMK government, there was no sign of strain between the CM and the governor during the proceedings. The CM welcomed the governor with a bouquet and saw him off at the conclusion of the celebrations.

At the Marina, around 7.55 am, the CM reached the Republic Day parade venue and drove past the enclosures, greeting the public and invitees. He was followed by Governor Ravi, who also drove past the enclosures to acknowledge the gathering. Earlier, at the war memorial, the governor, along with senior defence officials, paid tribute to soldiers who had laid down their lives in service of the nation.

Traditional cultural programmes, including Chari (Rajasthan), Lambani (Karnataka), Jhijhiya (Mithila region), Periya Melam, Devarattam and Poikkal Kuthirai Aattam were performed at the celebrations. The pageantry of floats organised by 20 state departments highlighted the state government’s welfare schemes and achievements. The HR&CE department’s float highlighted the presiding deities of the Arupadai Veedu (the six holy abodes of Lord Muruga), including Thirupparankundram, which has been featured in the news lately due to the Karthigai Deepam row.