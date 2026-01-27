At DMK women’s wing meet, CM rebuts Modi, says TN safest in India

THANJAVUR: Refuting recent negative remarks made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi regarding women’s safety in the state and dismissing his claims as false propaganda, Chief Minister M K Stalin on Monday said that the safest state for women in India has been Tamil Nadu.

“This (Tamil Nadu) is the state in which highest number of women are working (in industries),” said Stalin, who was speaking at the DMK’s women wing’s Vellum Tamil Pengal Maanadu of delta zone at Sengipatti in Thanjavur district.

Accusing AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami of forming the alliance (with the BJP) to safeguard himself from legal cases (by central agencies), Stalin said that every one knows the BJP-AIADMK alliance “is a blackmail alliance” formed through threats and “thrust upon by Union Home Minister Amit Shah”, against the wishes of real AIADMK cadre. “All those in that (NDA) alliance were in some way trapped by the BJP through ED, I-T or CBI and were expecting ‘that washing machine’ would free them (from charges),” Stalin added.

“The coming election is not NDA versus Secular Progressive Alliance. Don’t forget, it is a contest between NDA and TN,” he said, exuding confidence that the people of TN have decided to make the Secular Progressive Alliance victorious once again.