Compliance to QR code mandate for reporting drug reactions patchy among Tiruchy pharmacies

TIRUCHY: Despite a Union government mandate, several pharmacies in Tiruchy are yet to display at their outlet the QR code for the public to report suspected adverse drug reactions (ADRs), raising concerns over enforcement gaps and patient safety.

A directive by the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) in December 2025 and taking effect in Tamil Nadu from early this month requires all retail and wholesale pharmacies to prominently display an official QR code, along with a toll-free helpline number, which enables the public to directly report suspected adverse drug events (ADEs) and ADRs to the authorities concerned.

Scanning the QR code links the user to the Adverse Drug Reaction Monitoring System under the Pharmacovigilance Programme of India while the toll-free number, 1800-180-3024, offers an alternative reporting option.

A visit by TNIE to over 15 medical shops across Tiruchy city and nearby rural areas, however, found that more than half are yet to display the QR code. While compliance was noted in select outlets in areas such as Thillai Nagar, Puthur and Thenur, those running pharmacies in other parts of the city and several rural areas said they were unaware of the mandate.