DMK, allies skip guv’s At Home reception, opposition parties take part

CHENNAI: Chief Minister M K Stalin and ministers, MLAs and leaders of the DMK’s alliance parties skipped the At Home Reception hosted by Governor R N Ravi to mark the Republic Day celebrations at the Lok Bhavan in Chennai. However, Chief Secretary N Muruganandam and many IAS officers attended the customary event.
The leaders of political parties who attended the reception include: D Jayakumar and B Valarmathi of AIADMK, BJP state president Nainar Nagenthran, former governor of Telangana Tamilisai Soundararajan, DMDK treasurer L K Sudhish, TMC (M) president G K Vasan, NJP leader A C Shanmugam, and IJK founder T Pachamuthu.
Venkatraman Memorial Trust in the Chengalpattu district received the award in the social service category, while the Green Rameshwaram Trust from the Ramanathapuram district received the award in the category of environmental protection. Both awards carry a cash prize of `5 lakh each and a citation.
R Siva (Chennai) and P Vijayakumar (Tiruchy) received the award for social service in the individuals category. R Manikandan from Coimbatore district received an award for environmental protection in the same category. The three awardees received Rs 2 lakh each and citations.
The governor also distributed prizes to the students of schools and colleges who won elocution contests on various subjects, including India’s Constitution, principles for governance and the need to legally enforce fundamental duties, their role in nation-building.
Earlier in the day, the governor, in his Republic Day address, paid tribute to freedom fighters and the framers of the Constitution. He said India is emerging as a global economic, technological, defence and digital power, with rapid growth, poverty reduction, infrastructure expansion and leadership in renewable energy.
Emphasising India’s rich Tamil heritage, cultural unity and linguistic exchange, he called on youth, women, farmers and all sections of the public to commit to a developed, self-reliant India by 2047.