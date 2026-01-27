DMK, allies skip guv’s At Home reception, opposition parties take part

CHENNAI: Chief Minister M K Stalin and ministers, MLAs and leaders of the DMK’s alliance parties skipped the At Home Reception hosted by Governor R N Ravi to mark the Republic Day celebrations at the Lok Bhavan in Chennai. However, Chief Secretary N Muruganandam and many IAS officers attended the customary event.

The leaders of political parties who attended the reception include: D Jayakumar and B Valarmathi of AIADMK, BJP state president Nainar Nagenthran, former governor of Telangana Tamilisai Soundararajan, DMDK treasurer L K Sudhish, TMC (M) president G K Vasan, NJP leader A C Shanmugam, and IJK founder T Pachamuthu.

Venkatraman Memorial Trust in the Chengalpattu district received the award in the social service category, while the Green Rameshwaram Trust from the Ramanathapuram district received the award in the category of environmental protection. Both awards carry a cash prize of `5 lakh each and a citation.