Elephant enters Saptur range village in Madurai for first time, damages coconut trees

MADURAI: At least 40 trees in coconut plantations, spread across 2.5 acres, in Mallapuram village near Saptur forest range in Madurai district were damaged on Monday morning as a result of elephant intrusion, officials from the forest department confirmed.
According to the residents and forest officials, this marks the first instance of elephant intrusion in a village in the Saptur range, located closer to the Srivilliputhur forest range that is a recognised elephant corridor.
According to official sources, the affected plantations fall under a region proposed last year as part of an elephant corridor, which is yet to be recognised.
Sources said several farmers in Mallapuram village noticed extensive damage to the coconut trees on Monday morning, and alerted the forest department, suspecting wild animal intrusion.
Upon inspection, the officials found elephant footprints and dung in one of the plantations, confirming elephant intrusion. A senior forest official from the Saptur range said, "Based on the footprints, we suspect that a lone elephant had entered the farmland and caused the damage."
Preliminary assessment revealed that 40-50 trees, many fewer than five years old, were damaged. The official said, "A detailed survey is being carried out, and compensation will be provided to the affected farmers as per norms, based on the extent of the damage."
Further, the official noted that no villager has spotted the elephant's trail yet. "Forest watchers have been deployed on night patrols in the range to monitor the area and track any further movement," said.
The department has also advised farmers and residents to remain vigilant and not to harm wild animals. "If an elephant or any other wild animal is spotted, villagers should immediately inform the forest department so that appropriate action can be taken," said another official.
Manikandan, a representative of farmers in the panchayat, expressed concerns over increasing wildlife intrusion in the area. "Wild boars are already causing severe crop damage in the region. The situation could worsen with elephants entering farmland. Considering farmers' welfare, the forest department should take effective measures to prevent such intrusions," he said.
Forest officials said they are closely monitoring the situation to ensure the safety of both farmers and wildlife.