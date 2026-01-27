Elephant enters Saptur range village in Madurai for first time, damages coconut trees

MADURAI: At least 40 trees in coconut plantations, spread across 2.5 acres, in Mallapuram village near Saptur forest range in Madurai district were damaged on Monday morning as a result of elephant intrusion, officials from the forest department confirmed.

According to the residents and forest officials, this marks the first instance of elephant intrusion in a village in the Saptur range, located closer to the Srivilliputhur forest range that is a recognised elephant corridor.

According to official sources, the affected plantations fall under a region proposed last year as part of an elephant corridor, which is yet to be recognised.

Sources said several farmers in Mallapuram village noticed extensive damage to the coconut trees on Monday morning, and alerted the forest department, suspecting wild animal intrusion.

Upon inspection, the officials found elephant footprints and dung in one of the plantations, confirming elephant intrusion. A senior forest official from the Saptur range said, "Based on the footprints, we suspect that a lone elephant had entered the farmland and caused the damage."