EPS promises Rs 10 lakh ex gratia in case of Jallikattu fatalities, insurance cover for players and bulls

NAMAKKAL: Opposition Leader and AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Monday announced an ex gratia compensation of Rs 10 lakh for registered Jallikattu players who lose their lives during the conduct of the traditional bull-taming sport. The announcement was positioned as part of the party’s commitment to safeguarding Tamil culture and ensuring the welfare of sportspersons.

Palaniswami made the announcement while inaugurating a Jallikattu event at Salapalayam near Tiruchengode, where he addressed players, organisers and bull owners. He said the decision was based on long-standing demands from those involved in the sport, particularly concerns relating to safety and financial security.

Stating that the measures would be implemented if the AIADMK returns to power in the 2026 Assembly elections, Palaniswami said the party would roll out a comprehensive welfare package for Jallikattu participants. This would include a Rs 10 lakh ex gratia payment for registered players who die while participating in the event, along with an insurance scheme to cover registered players in the event of injuries or accidents.