Farmers’ union urges TN govt to reject circular on VB-G RAM G

CHENNAI: The Tamil Manila Vivasaya Thozhilalargal Sangam, affiliated to the CPI, has urged the Tamil Nadu government to reject a circular issued by the directorate of rural development and panchayat raj related to the VB-G RAM G scheme, and to ensure the continued implementation of the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS).

The union alleged that the central government, through the VB-G RAM G scheme announced on December 16, 2025, has sought to dilute the statutory guarantees under MGNREGA. It termed claims of increasing workdays to 125 as “misleading”, pointing out that the scheme restricts employment during peak agricultural seasons.