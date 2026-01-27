History-sheeter shot dead after attempted escape, bomb attack on police vehicle in Perambalur

TIRUCHY: A 30-year-old man was shot dead by a police inspector in an encounter during the early hours of Tuesday near the Thirumandurai forest in Perambalur district, after he allegedly attempted to escape by attacking a police sub-inspector and hurling a country-made bomb at a police vehicle.
The deceased was identified as C Kottu Raja alias Alaguraja (30), a history-sheeter from Mela Anuppanadi in Madurai. He had five criminal cases registered against him, including murder and attempt to murder, in Madurai and Thoothukudi districts.
The incident is linked to a bomb attack on a police team on January 24. A four-member police team led by Perunagar Armed Reserve SI R Ramachandran was escorting a prisoner S Kalimuthu alias Vellakali (30), a history-sheeter, from Dindigul Sub Jail to Puzhal Jail following court proceedings.
While the police team and the prisoner were having food at a private hotel near the Thirumandurai Toll Plaza, a 15-member gang attempted to attack the prisoner and hurled six country-made bombs at them.
Reacting swiftly, SI Ramachandran fired around ten rounds from his SLR, forcing the gang to flee in two vehicles. During the attack, two Armed Reserve police personnel, S Vineshkumar and K Maruthapandi, sustained serious injuries and are undergoing treatment in Perambalur Government Hospital and Tiruchy MGMGH.
Following the incident, Perambalur Superintendent of Police GS Anitha and Central Zone Inspector General V Balakrishnan visited the spot and said that five special teams had been formed to track down the attackers.
On Monday night, the special teams arrested seven accused, including Alaguraja, who had been absconding in Ooty, and brought them to Perambalur. During interrogation, police questioned Alaguraja about the weapons and country-made bombs used in the attack.
Later, a police team led by Mangalamedu Inspector Nandhakumar took Alaguraja to a forest area near Thirumandurai to recover the hidden weapons and explosives.
At the spot, Alaguraja allegedly attempted to escape by hurling a concealed country-made bomb at a police vehicle and attacking SI Sankar with a machete. In response, Inspector Nandhakumar opened fire, shooting Alaguraja in the head. He died on the spot. SI Sankar sustained severe injuries and was admitted to the Perambalur Government Hospital for treatment.
The body of the deceased was sent to the same hospital for autopsy. Later, SP GS Anitha visited the hospital and enquired about his condition.
Following this, Mangalamedu police registered a case, and further investigation is underway against the remaining six accused.