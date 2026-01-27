History-sheeter shot dead after attempted escape, bomb attack on police vehicle in Perambalur

TIRUCHY: A 30-year-old man was shot dead by a police inspector in an encounter during the early hours of Tuesday near the Thirumandurai forest in Perambalur district, after he allegedly attempted to escape by attacking a police sub-inspector and hurling a country-made bomb at a police vehicle.

The deceased was identified as C Kottu Raja alias Alaguraja (30), a history-sheeter from Mela Anuppanadi in Madurai. He had five criminal cases registered against him, including murder and attempt to murder, in Madurai and Thoothukudi districts.

The incident is linked to a bomb attack on a police team on January 24. A four-member police team led by Perunagar Armed Reserve SI R Ramachandran was escorting a prisoner S Kalimuthu alias Vellakali (30), a history-sheeter, from Dindigul Sub Jail to Puzhal Jail following court proceedings.

While the police team and the prisoner were having food at a private hotel near the Thirumandurai Toll Plaza, a 15-member gang attempted to attack the prisoner and hurled six country-made bombs at them.

Reacting swiftly, SI Ramachandran fired around ten rounds from his SLR, forcing the gang to flee in two vehicles. During the attack, two Armed Reserve police personnel, S Vineshkumar and K Maruthapandi, sustained serious injuries and are undergoing treatment in Perambalur Government Hospital and Tiruchy MGMGH.