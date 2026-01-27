Illegal flex boards, hoardings along Valankulam lakefront distraction for motorists in Coimbatore

COIMBATORE: Illegal flex boards and hoardings have begun mushrooming along the banks of Valankulam Lake and at key traffic junctions in Coimbatore, raising serious concerns over road safety and regulatory violations.

After unauthorised flex boards were installed alongside flyovers in the city, similar illegal hoardings have now come up on the Sungam Bypass, particularly along the Valankulam lakefront. These hoardings are positioned in a manner that distracts motorists approaching the Sungam Junction roundabout as well as those descending from the Trichy Road flyover, increasing the risk of accidents.

While the Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) has permitted the installation of advertisement boards facing the lake to attract the attention of pedestrians using the lakeside walkway, Indian Road Congress (IRC) norms clearly prohibit boards from facing the roadway. However, several flex banners have been erected in violation of these rules, directly facing motorists travelling from Ukkadam and Kottaimedu towards Sungam via the bypass.

In another instance, a large advertisement board has been installed at the exit point of the Trichy Road flyover, clearly visible to motorists from three different directions. Sources pointed out that three separate hoardings have been placed at a single location with the apparent intention of capturing the attention of drivers using multiple lanes, contrary to government guidelines.

Illegal advertisement materials have also been tied to electric lamp posts located along the median of busy roads, including those right in front of the Town Hall CCMC office, motorists noted. Apart from this, unauthorised flex hoardings have also been spotted at the Sungam Junction roundabout, further adding to visual clutter and distraction for motorists.

Responding to the complaints, CCMC Town Planning officials said they would inspect the locations and take necessary action to remove the flex banners if they are found to be in violation of prescribed norms.