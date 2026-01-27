Illegal resorts in eco-sensitive zones under scanner of Hosur forest division

KRISHNAGIRI: Amidst allegations of illegal resorts and construction of illegal establishments in eco-sensitive zones (ESZ) in the Hosur forest division, the Hosur forest department said it will look into such violations.
Sources said the fire and rescue services department had renewed a fire safety licence for a resort, with a validity of three years until 2029, in Bettamugilalam panchayat in the second week of January.
Only when the resort management subsequently approached the health department to apply for a sanitary certificate, the forest department became aware of the alleged resort functioning in an eco-sensitive zone (ESZ) in the Cauvery North Wildlife Sanctuary of Hosur forest division in Bettamugilalam panchayat, and assured to look into the issue.
Hosur Forest Division Wildlife Warden Bakan Jagdish Sudhakar said to TNIE, "If the resort structure was constructed before 2020, which is true in this case, there is no violation. However, if they have to modify the structure, they need to obtain permission from the ESZ committee at the district-level.
Further, the fire and rescue department should inform us when they issue new licences for structures in ESZ. Soon, an ESZ committee meeting will be convened at the district-level and we will set out guidelines for structures in ESZ, along with other stakeholder departments."
When TNIE contacted Kelamangalam block health department officials, they said that the alleged resort had not applied for any sanitary certificate for many years.
Similarly, District Fire Officer M Velu said, "The fire licence was renewed only in the second week of January. For the past two years, they had failed to renew it. The issue will be discussed with the forest department."
Bettamugilalam panchayat secretary told TNIE, "There are 11 houses in the alleged resort, and they pay property taxes separately and not as a single entity. There are no resorts in the Bettamugilalam panchayat of Denkanikottai taluk."