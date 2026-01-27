Illegal resorts in eco-sensitive zones under scanner of Hosur forest division

KRISHNAGIRI: Amidst allegations of illegal resorts and construction of illegal establishments in eco-sensitive zones (ESZ) in the Hosur forest division, the Hosur forest department said it will look into such violations.

Sources said the fire and rescue services department had renewed a fire safety licence for a resort, with a validity of three years until 2029, in Bettamugilalam panchayat in the second week of January.

Only when the resort management subsequently approached the health department to apply for a sanitary certificate, the forest department became aware of the alleged resort functioning in an eco-sensitive zone (ESZ) in the Cauvery North Wildlife Sanctuary of Hosur forest division in Bettamugilalam panchayat, and assured to look into the issue.

Hosur Forest Division Wildlife Warden Bakan Jagdish Sudhakar said to TNIE, "If the resort structure was constructed before 2020, which is true in this case, there is no violation. However, if they have to modify the structure, they need to obtain permission from the ESZ committee at the district-level.