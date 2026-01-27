Inmates turn RJs, FM station at Salem prison comes as a breath of fresh air

SALEM: Good morning listeners, it’s air of transformation that has been sweeping at Salem Central Prison for a year, and counting!

The first-of-its-kind in-house FM radio operating at the prison has become a powerful rehabilitation tool, transforming inmates’ lives by giving them a voice, purpose, and a structured path toward emotional and behavioral change.

Launched in October 2024, the unique radio station broadcasts exclusively on the prison premises, with no external frequency, ensuring only inmates and prison staff have access to its programmes. Speakers installed in all 19 blocks enable every inmate to tune in, making the initiative accessible throughout the prison.

The central prison, with a sanctioned capacity of 1,430 inmates, currently houses nearly 1,400, including 441 convicts alongside remand prisoners and detainees under the Goondas Act. The officials say they noticed a significant change in the prison atmosphere since the station started its operation, replacing long hours of silence and tension with engagement, reflection, and a positive sense of community.