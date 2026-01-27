Inmates turn RJs, FM station at Salem prison comes as a breath of fresh air

SALEM: Good morning listeners, it’s air of transformation that has been sweeping at Salem Central Prison for a year, and counting!
The first-of-its-kind in-house FM radio operating at the prison has become a powerful rehabilitation tool, transforming inmates’ lives by giving them a voice, purpose, and a structured path toward emotional and behavioral change.
Launched in October 2024, the unique radio station broadcasts exclusively on the prison premises, with no external frequency, ensuring only inmates and prison staff have access to its programmes. Speakers installed in all 19 blocks enable every inmate to tune in, making the initiative accessible throughout the prison.
The central prison, with a sanctioned capacity of 1,430 inmates, currently houses nearly 1,400, including 441 convicts alongside remand prisoners and detainees under the Goondas Act. The officials say they noticed a significant change in the prison atmosphere since the station started its operation, replacing long hours of silence and tension with engagement, reflection, and a positive sense of community.
Operating from Monday to Saturday, the station airs two daily segments: a morning broadcast from 6.30 to 7.30, and an evening session from 6.30 to 9. The entire operation is managed by a specially trained team of 10 convicts, who host and produce the programmes. The technical setup includes FM mixers, microphones, voice modulation equipment, two computers, and speakers in all blocks to ensure smooth transmission.
The programming is thoughtfully designed to encourage education and mental well-being. The morning broadcast opens with a 10-minute segment dedicated to building self-confidence, featuring daily content prepared by a committed team to inspire positive thinking. Following this is ‘Maname Nalame’, where prison doctors and psychologists share recorded sessions discussing physical and mental health topics such as stress, anxiety, and emotional resilience. Another segment focuses on cleanliness and hygiene.
After 7 am, the programmes shift towards educational and inspirational content, featuring stories of significant historical events, biographies of achievers, and ‘Salute to the Talent’, a segment highlighting inmates’ creative skills and personal accomplishments.
A key aspect of the station is its interactivity. Through ‘Listeners’ Choice’ programme, inmates could submit handwritten requests for songs they wish to hear, with selections played on a rotational basis across all blocks throughout the week.
Poetry recitation sessions give inmates a platform to express themselves, while ‘Ninaivo Oru Paravai’ invites them to share personal stories and reflections.
Sundays are dedicated to special programmes like ‘After Release’, where inmates nearing sentence completion speak about their hopes and plans for the future. Officials note the discussions inspire inmates to overcome despair and channel negative thoughts into constructive goals.
G Vinoth, Superintendent (in-charge) of the prison, emphasises, “The goal is to help inmates reform, reflect, and prepare mentally for reintegration into society. The growing number of requests for songs, participation, and sharing personal writings testifies the inmates’ enthusiasm. Even after completing their daily work, inmates eagerly return to be part of the broadcasts.”